World Bank slashes Kenyan loan by a whopping Sh79 billion after RUTO’s visit to the U.S. – Do they know something we don’t?

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The World Bank has revised the loan that was supposed to be advanced to Kenya, slashing the total sum by Ksh79 billion.
Kenya was initially set to receive Ksh196 billion, which was
later slashed to Ksh156 billion, with an estimated approval date of April
30.
This has now been reduced further to Ksh117 billion, with
the World Bank remarking that the new approval date would be subject to board
presentation.
The amount will be disbursed through the World
Bank's International Development Association (IDA) and is expected to be
used for economic development.
Part of the sum will also be concentrated in the trade and
investment sectors as Kenya continues to stabilise from global shocks caused by
the pandemic and international conflicts.
IDA has identified the National Treasury, under the
leadership of Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, as the implementing
agency.
“To promote efficiency, equity, and transparency of public
finance; foster more competitive and inclusive product and labour markets; and strengthen
climate action,” IDA speaks of the loan.
Once disbursed, President William Ruto’s administration is
expected to utilise the windfall to generate public expenditure through
efficiency measures.
The Kenya Kwanza administration will also use part of the
money to strengthen the national social protection system and strengthen
independent offices fighting corruption.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments