To hell with your mean police - Haitians reject RUTO’s move to invade their country as they stage massive demos against him in the U.S

Friday, May 24, 2024 – President William Ruto went against the wish of the Haitian people by deploying Kenyan police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation.
This was evident after a group of Haiti nationals residing
in the United States yesterday staged demonstrations outside Kenya’s embassy in
the USA at the time Ruto was being hosted by U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at the
White House.
The Caribbeans could be spotted holding placards with
written messages to Kenya's head of state as they demanded that Ruto stop his
planned deployment to Haiti.
While marching around the Kenyan embassy in the U.S., the
rowdy demonstrators could be heard chanting President Ruto's name as they
demanded he reverse the decision (to deploy Kenyan troops to Haiti).
The protestors accused the U.S. government of instigating gang
violence in Haiti and that it was ironic for America to similarly sponsor a
peace-keeping mission in the war-ravaged country.
"What Ruto is about to do is to invade Haiti. Haitians
say no to occupation," the protestors said as they vented their
frustration on the imminent deployment.
Ruto, while commenting on the deployment, said the mission
was approved by Kenyans and not the US as alleged and that Kenya was ready to
save Haitians from the gang violence.
On his part, Joe Biden clarified that the US could not be
involved directly in the mission because it could have been misinterpreted and
thus it rallied Kenya to help end the violence in the Caribbean nation.
