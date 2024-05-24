I informed RAILA ODINGA I was among the freeloaders who will accompany RUTO to the US – PAULINE NJOROGE says





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance and communication strategist Pauline Njoroge has stated that she informed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of her trip to the United States, where she accompanied President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto.

Njoroge has been on the receiving end with many Kenyans asking her why she accompanied Ruto yet she is in opposition.

However, Njoroge in a statement on X stated that she informed Raila Odinga about her trip to the United States and the former Prime Minister gave her the green light.

Njoroge further stated that she has not joined Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) and that she will go back to the opposition once she returns to the country.

“I have not defected. Reporting on the State Visit does not mean I have joined his side,” Njoroge said.

“I still am. Once he is back in the country, we resume on our domestic issues starting with that punitive Finance Bill 2024,” Njoroge added.

