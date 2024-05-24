I regret picking ODUOL as my deputy, even my boss RAILA ODINGA had warned me – Governor ORENGO says





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Siaya County Governor James Orengo has said he regrets appointing William Oduol as his deputy because their relationship is going from bad to worse.

Orengo and Oduol appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Inter-governmental Relations on Thursday.

In his submissions, Oduol accused Orengo of locking him out of his office and any county activities.

But Orengo in response rubbished claims that he had locked Oduol out of his office, adding that he could not interfere.

The county chief revealed that he had been warned about picking Oduol as his running mate by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

He said trouble started brewing between them after the presidential election petition when he had left him in charge.

“Dr. Oburu here told me you are making a very big mistake. My own party leader told me you are making a big mistake. It didn't take two months.

"The problem was that as soon as I was sworn in I came to Nairobi to participate in the presidential election petition and I had left him running the county for three months.

"When I went back I think he was expecting a reversal of roles where I would be the deputy

Orengo stated that, unlike his deputy, he had evidence to prove that he had been receiving all his benefits, adding that it was upon him to attend Cabinet sessions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST