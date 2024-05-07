TikTok sues the US government over new law banning the app if it isn't sold to a US company

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Social media app, TikTok on Tuesday, May 7, sued to block a new US law that could force a nationwide ban of the popular app.
Tiktok's move comes after legal threats the company issued
after US President Joe Biden signed the legislation last month.
The lawsuit sets up a historic legal battle, one that will
determine whether US security concerns about TikTok’s links to China will be
more important than the First Amendment rights of TikTok’s 170 million US
users.
If TikTok loses the case, the company could be banned from
US app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the app to a
non-Chinese entity by mid-January 2025.
In its petition filed at the US Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, TikTok and Bytedance allege the new law is
unconstitutional because it stifles Americans’ speech and prevents them from
accessing lawful information.
The petition claims the US government “has taken the
unprecedented step of expressly singling out and banning” the short-form video
app in an unconstitutional exercise of congressional power.
“For the first time in
history,” the petition said, “Congress has enacted a law that subjects a
single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban, and bars every
American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1
billion people worldwide.”
The lawsuit comes after years of US allegations that
TikTok’s ties to China could expose Americans’ personal information to the
Chinese government.
TikTok has strongly denied that it has ever given Chinese
government officials access to US user data and says it has taken steps to
protect that information by hosting the data on servers owned by US tech giant
Oracle.
TikTok and ByteDance called the national security fears at
the heart of the TikTok legislation “speculative and analytically flawed,”
adding in the petition that the bill’s swift passage reflects how its
congressional authors relied on “speculation, not ‘evidence,’ as the First
Amendment requires,” to make their case.
The US government has not publicly presented any concrete
evidence showing Chinese government access of TikTok data to date but US
lawmakers have received classified briefings by national security officials
behind closed doors.
