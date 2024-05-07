Microsoft to shut down West Africa operation in Nigeria as Nairobi’s office remains operational

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Microsoft is considering shutting its African Development Centre based in Lagos.
This move, if confirmed, would mean that at least 200 staff
would be out of a job.
It would also have profound implications for Africa’s technological
landscape, potentially impacting job opportunities and innovation in the
sector.
According to industry insiders who spoke to The Guardian
newspaper on Tuesday, May 7, Microsoft informed staff on Monday, May 6, of the
closure plans.
Affected employees are slated to receive salary payments up
until June and will continue to be covered by health insurance.
Sources suggest Nigeria’s challenging economic conditions
likely played a role.
The closure appears to affect only the ADC’s West Africa
operations in Nigeria, not its East Africa facility here in Nairobi.
Microsoft launched its $100 million African Development
Centers initiative in 2019, establishing facilities in both Lagos and Nairobi.
The Nigeria centre employed over 120 engineers upon launch
in 2022, growing to more than 200 total staff members.
