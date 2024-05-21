21-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa







Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A 21-year-old woman, Sindisiwe Buhle Mkhize, was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in Mabopane, Pretoria, South Africa.

Women For Change, a non-profit organization that advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children in South Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The incident occurred on 3 May 2024.

According to the statement, the boyfriend fled the scene and has not been arrested as yet.

Sindisiwe left behind her little son.