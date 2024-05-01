Three women diagnosed with HIV after having vampire facials at unlicensed clinic

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Three women have been diagnosed with HIV after getting "vampire facials."
The women were diagnosed with HIV after getting “vampire
facial” procedures at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa, the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said in a report, marking the first
documented cases of people contracting the virus through cosmetic
services using needles.
The diagnosis of a woman in her 40s triggered an
investigation into the spa.
It was found that from 2018 to 2023 the spa allegedly reused
disposable equipment intended for one-time use, a report by the Centres for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said.
The risk of passing on HIV from contaminated blood through
unsterile injection is well known, but the CDC said this is the first
documented case of infections involving cosmetic services.
Once diagnosed, the virus can cause damage to the cells in
the immune system, affecting how a person fights everyday infections
and diseases.
There is currently no cure but very effective drug
treatments.
A "vampire facial", also known as a platelet-rich
plasma microneedling procedure, involves using a
client's own blood, separating its components and using
tiny needles to inject plasma into the face to rejuvenate the skin.
The New Mexico spa closed in 2018 after the investigation by
the state's health department was first launched.
Its owner was prosecuted for practising medicine
without a licence.
The CDC's Morbidity and Mortality report said the incident
shows how important it is for customers to ask a business that offers cosmetic
procedures using needles about their infection control practices.
