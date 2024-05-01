Female student on hunger strike arrested after she chained and glued herself to a bench outside the NYU Tandon School of Engineering (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - A female student was arrested after she chained and glued herself to a bench outside the NYU Tandon School Of Engineering to protest the war in Gaza.

Wearing a homemade "hunger strike 4 Gaza @ NYU" shirt, the student chained and glued herself to a bench outside of NYU Tandon's campus.

Police officers arrived and clipped the locks that attached her to the bench before putting her in handcuffs and leading her away.

This comes as more students in US varsities stage protests over the war in Gaza.

Below is a video of the student.