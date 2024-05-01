Man explains why he will always go all out for his parents as he counters X user's tweet claiming that it is not the responsibility of children to take care of their parents







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - A man has explained why he will always go all out for his parents as he countered an X user's tweet claiming that it is not the responsibility of children to take care of their parents.

In tweets he shared, @McQuertzo said his father gave him money to set up the business he wanted after graduating from the university. He also revealed that his mother connected him to all the top clients he got after he started the business.

He added that it is madness for someone to think he won't give his parents the world. He tweeted;

"I finished Uni, and my dad asked me what I wanted to do, I said I would look for jobs, but in the meantime, I’d like to set up a studio. He said okay, and asked me what I’d need to get that done. I wrote a list, and the next morning he transferred ₦5m to me & still bought every fucking thing on my list.

"If my father asks for the moon, flood go too wound una, cause I’d give him the fucking moon.

"My mother asked me if that’s what I wanted to do with my life, I said for now yes. She sighed and said after all your education? I said yes. Every single job I got for about 3 months, was “Hi, your mum gave me your number, can you do…”

“A shit ton of my highest paying clients were people my parents sent my way. You now think that I won’t give them the world? Is it not madness?”