CCTV captures the notorious thugs arrested in Mlolongo for committing robberies in the area attempting to break into a business premise at night (VIDEOs).





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Following the arrest of three robbery with violence suspects in Mlolongo, new evidence has surfaced linking the trio to more criminal activities within the town and its environs.

One source has reached out claiming that the same thugs attempted to break into a PlayStation arcade.

Three suspects were arrested last week and found in possession of suspected stolen property.

The suspects were found with an assortment of tools indicative of criminal activity, including several license plates, numerous keys and key-related tools, mobile phones, and other equipment, suggesting involvement in vehicle theft and other felonies.

During the arrest, the suspects violently resisted, leading to an altercation with the police officers.

A black Toyota Ractis with the registration number KDA 730F has been detained in the ongoing investigation.













Here is the CCTV footage of the suspects in action.

— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 26, 2024

