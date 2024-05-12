DAVID NDII breaks silence after RUTO allegedly allocated his advisors a whopping Sh1.1 billion – You won’t believe what he said

Sunday, May 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s economic adviser David Ndii has sought to clarify the alleged exorbitant proposed allocation to his team by the government.

Taking to his X account, Ndii dismissed the alleged Sh1.1 billion allocation to his team, terming it as false.

In particular, Ndii refuted claims that advisors were paid an entertainment allowance and that they needed bodyguards to protect them.

Ndii was forced to respond to the claims after a section of Kenyans raised concerns about the outrageous proposed allocation to government advisors.

“Advisors are not paid entertainment allowance," the chief economist clarified in his response to a social media user.

According to Ruto's right-hand man, the multi-billion budget was meant to fund meetings, and that his job entailed policy development and implementation oversight.

“That means convening meetings typically 3 - 4 per day with 10 - 30 people each. The biggest facility in our office is boardrooms,” Ndii stated.

The economist also dismissed allegations that Cabinet Secretaries were more helpful to the president than advisors, stating that the advisors were wiser.

"It stands to reason that we have a better idea on how to implement it than ministries. We are the vision carriers," Ndii claimed.

Ndii's response comes against the backdrop of claims of Ksh1.1 billion kitty for the president’s consultants proposed by the National Treasury for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The advisors are expected to provide ideas to help the government deliver its mandate to the public.

