DAVID NDII breaks silence after RUTO allegedly allocated his advisors a whopping Sh1.1 billion – You won’t believe what he said

Sunday, May 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s economic adviser David Ndii has sought to clarify the alleged exorbitant proposed allocation to his team by the government.
Taking to his X account, Ndii dismissed the alleged Sh1.1
billion allocation to his team, terming it as false.
In particular, Ndii refuted claims that advisors were paid
an entertainment allowance and that they needed bodyguards to protect them.
Ndii was forced to respond to the claims after a section of
Kenyans raised concerns about the outrageous proposed allocation to government
advisors.
“Advisors are not paid entertainment allowance," the
chief economist clarified in his response to a social media user.
According to Ruto's right-hand man, the multi-billion budget
was meant to fund meetings, and that his job entailed policy development and
implementation oversight.
“That means convening meetings typically 3 - 4 per day with
10 - 30 people each. The biggest facility in our office is boardrooms,” Ndii
stated.
The economist also dismissed allegations that Cabinet
Secretaries were more helpful to the president than advisors, stating that the
advisors were wiser.
"It stands to reason that we have a better idea on how
to implement it than ministries. We are the vision carriers," Ndii
claimed.
Ndii's response comes against the backdrop of claims of
Ksh1.1 billion kitty for the president’s consultants proposed by the
National Treasury for the 2024/2025 financial year.
The advisors are expected to provide ideas to help the
government deliver its mandate to the public.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments