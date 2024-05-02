This is what ATWOLI said after he was accused of overstaying in COTU like METHUSELAH

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has responded to critics who have been accusing him of overstaying at the worker’s umbrella body.

Atwoli has served as COTU Secretary General for close to three decades and many Kenyans have been calling on him to quit due to his age.

But speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Wednesday, Atwoli downplayed claims that he was too old to continue leading COTU.

The veteran trade unionist said his advanced age comes with experience in dealing with issues affecting the welfare of workers across the country.

"Other people are saying I am old and have overstayed my position.

"But I have experience. I'm a modern old man; that is how we have moved from activism to dialogue," Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST