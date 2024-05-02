This is what ATWOLI said after he was accused of overstaying in COTU like METHUSELAH

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has responded to critics who have been accusing him of overstaying at the worker’s umbrella body.
Atwoli has
served as COTU Secretary General for close to three decades and many Kenyans
have been calling on him to quit due to his age.
But
speaking during Labour Day celebrations
at Uhuru Gardens on Wednesday, Atwoli downplayed claims that he was too old to
continue leading COTU.
The veteran trade unionist said
his advanced age comes with experience in dealing with issues affecting the
welfare of workers across the country.
"Other people are saying I am old and have overstayed my position.
"But I have experience. I'm a
modern old man; that is how we have moved from activism to dialogue,"
Atwoli said.
