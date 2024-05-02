MITHIKA LINTURI ranked as the worst performing CS in RUTO’s cabinet – Scores a strong E





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, has been ranked as the worst-performing Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s cabinet.

The ranking was done in an opinion poll conducted by TIFA.

In a report, Linturi scored an E of 25 percent.

According to findings of the poll, Linturi is considered the most responsible for the poor quality (if not "fake") of subsidized fertilizer, with more than half (53 percent) of those respondents aware of the programme blaming him.

However, nearly one-fifth of these respondents (17 percent) are not sure who is mostly to blame.

"Data collection was completed just before the arrest of three senior NCPB officials based on initial EACC investigations; they have now spent two nights in the cells," Tifa stated.

"It cannot be estimated how, if at all, these results would have changed had this action been taken earlier."

Water CS Zacharia Njeru came after Linturi with a D- of 27 percent, tying with Trade CS Rebecca Miano.

Labour CS Florence Bore scored 31 percent while Energy CS Davis Chirchir got 33 percent.

Several heads of the ministries scored a mean grade of D, including Gender CS Aisha Jumwa with 39 percent, Environment CS Soipan Tuya (37 percent), and Mining CS Salim Mvurya (37 percent).

Others were Cooperatives CS Simon Chelugui, Tourism CS Alfred Mutua, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, and their Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung'u.

They all scored 36 percent.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki was ranked the best-performing CS with a B of 65 points.

