RUTO silences AZIMIO propagandists as he appoints the new Chief of Defence Forces following the death of General FRANCIS OGOLLA





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - In what can be termed as silencing Azimio One Kenya Alliance propagandists, President William Ruto has today appointed the new Chief of Defence Forces following last month's death of General Francis Ogolla.

The four-star general died after the chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Nine Kenya Defence Forces officers also perished in the grisly accident.

Following the death of General Ogolla, Azimio propagandists claimed it was an assassination since the President wanted to appoint a Kalenjin as Chief of Defence Forces.

But on Thursday, Ruto silenced his critics after he promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

At the same time, the current Kenya Army Commander, Maj-Gen John Mugaravai Omenda, has been promoted to the rank of Lt-Gen and named Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

Lt Gen Omenda’s promotion has seen the promotion of the first woman service commander, with the promotion of Maj-Gen Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed as the Kenya Air Force Commander.

Other appointments include that of Maj-Gen Thomas Ng’ang’a, currently Kenya Navy commander, to the role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Finance, at the National Defence University-Kenya.

Maj Gen Ng’ang’a will be replaced as the Kenya Navy Commander by Maj-Gen Paul Owuor Otieno.

