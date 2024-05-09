This is MUTAHI NGUNYI's advice to MOSES KURIA after he attacked RUTO for meeting Kiambu leaders without him

Kuria, in a rant on X (formerly
Twitter), said it is a shame for the head of state to meet Kiambu county leaders
without him.
“It is wrong to keep calling
meetings of Kiambu leadership without the only CS from Kiambu County. No such a
meeting with EMC meeting would happen without Kipchumba Murkomen,” Kuria
stated.
In reaction, renowned political
analyst Mutahi Ngunyi urged Kuria to continue attacking Ruto until he
recognizes him with higher state awards like Elder of the Golden Heart(EGH) and
Chief of the Burning Spear(CBS) and not low state awards like Head of State
Recommendation(HSC) given to lowlives like Pauline Njoroge and Githeri man.
“My FREN Moses Kuria. Kaa Ngumu.
"And while at it, lobby for a HIGHER state honour.
"You have an HSC. This is the honour given to 'githeri man' and Pauline Njoroge - the one who likes Facebook.
"You have done more for the country than the two.
"You deserve an EGH
or CBS on June 1st.” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his X platform on
Thursday.
