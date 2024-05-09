This is MUTAHI NGUNYI's advice to MOSES KURIA after he attacked RUTO for meeting Kiambu leaders without him





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is the man of the moment after he attacked President William Ruto for meeting Kiambu county leaders without him.

Kuria, in a rant on X (formerly Twitter), said it is a shame for the head of state to meet Kiambu county leaders without him.

“It is wrong to keep calling meetings of Kiambu leadership without the only CS from Kiambu County. No such a meeting with EMC meeting would happen without Kipchumba Murkomen,” Kuria stated.

In reaction, renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi urged Kuria to continue attacking Ruto until he recognizes him with higher state awards like Elder of the Golden Heart(EGH) and Chief of the Burning Spear(CBS) and not low state awards like Head of State Recommendation(HSC) given to lowlives like Pauline Njoroge and Githeri man.

“My FREN Moses Kuria. Kaa Ngumu.

"And while at it, lobby for a HIGHER state honour.

"You have an HSC. This is the honour given to 'githeri man' and Pauline Njoroge - the one who likes Facebook.

"You have done more for the country than the two.

"You deserve an EGH or CBS on June 1st.” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his X platform on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST