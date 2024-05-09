Detectives in Mombasa raid an apartment after getting intelligence reports and arrest a Nigerian man after being found in possession of cocaine (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A Nigerian national has been arrested by Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) detectives based in Mombasa after he was found in possession of 200g of cocaine approximated at Sh600,000 in street value.

Detectives raided the suspect’s rental house at White House Apartments in Kisauni and conducted a search that saw the seizure of the white powdery crack discreetly wrapped in a polythene bag inside a drawer in his bedroom.

Presumptive tests confirmed that the concealed powder was indeed cocaine, which was stashed alongside suspected repackaging materials.

Also found were assorted SIM cards belonging to Airtel, Safaricom, Telecom, and MTN.

The suspect has been escorted to the Port Police Station for processing ahead of his arraignment.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.