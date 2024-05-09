Luo woman arrested sneaking cocaine worth over Ksh 15.6 million from Ethiopia (PHOTOs).

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - As the bid to rid the nation of narcotics and psychotropic substances heightens, detectives in Moyale have seized over 3.9kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of Sh15,660,000 from a woman identified as Vivian Achieng Okello.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the quick-witted officers led by the sub-county criminal investigations officer conducted a stealth operation that saw the suspect arrested at Moyale's one-stop border point while on her way back to Kenya from Ethiopia.

Hawk-eyed sleuths spotted the suspicious woman clinging onto her suitcase, leading to her arrest.

She was escorted to DCI Moyale where a thorough search was conducted.

The cocaine was discovered stashed in two smaller bags concealed in her toiletries.

Also found was USD 700 concealed under the inner soles of her shoes.

Legal procedures have been instigated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.