This is ignorance of the highest order – RUTO’s economic advisor DAVID NDII slams GACHAGUA over his one-man, one-shilling campaign





Monday, May 20, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to be standing alone with his one-man, one-shilling campaign.

More than a week after he went public advocating for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy, many leaders from his own coalition blasted him for playing an ethnic card with his campaign.

The latest to blast Gachagua is none other than President William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii, who vehemently opposed the DP’s view.

In a series of X posts yesterday, Ndii maintained that other regions such as the Coast contribute more taxable revenue to the state compared to the populous Mt Kenya region.

Basing his argument on Base Titanium, the economic adviser argued that the company based in Kwale County (and scheduled to exit the Kenyan market by the end of the year) paid Ksh7 billion in taxes and royalties in the financial year that ended in June 2023.

"Base Titanium in Kwale paid Ksh7 billion taxes in 2023. Add all the taxes paid by hotels in Diani and Devki Steel Mill among other large taxpayers in Kwale. I challenge the one-man one-shilling (Mt Kenya) supremacists to list the comparable taxpayers in central," challenged Ndii.

On Monday last week, Gachagua told a congregation that the policy was the only way to ensure an equitable share of resources by the government.

He justified that Mt Kenya was among the most populous regions in the country and held the most votes.

However, Ndii argued that the Mt Kenya region is dominated by agricultural land which fetches little tax returns for the government.

