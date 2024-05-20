This is ignorance of the highest order – RUTO’s economic advisor DAVID NDII slams GACHAGUA over his one-man, one-shilling campaign

Monday, May 20, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to be standing alone with his one-man, one-shilling campaign.
More than a week after he went public advocating for the
one-man, one-vote, one-shilling policy, many leaders from his own coalition
blasted him for playing an ethnic card with his campaign.
The latest to blast Gachagua is none other than President
William Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii, who vehemently opposed the
DP’s view.
In a series of X posts yesterday, Ndii maintained that other
regions such as the Coast contribute more taxable revenue to the state compared
to the populous Mt Kenya region.
Basing his argument on Base Titanium, the economic adviser
argued that the company based in Kwale County (and scheduled to exit the Kenyan
market by the end of the year) paid Ksh7 billion in taxes and royalties in the
financial year that ended in June 2023.
"Base Titanium in Kwale paid Ksh7 billion taxes in
2023. Add all the taxes paid by hotels in Diani and Devki Steel Mill among
other large taxpayers in Kwale. I challenge the one-man one-shilling (Mt Kenya)
supremacists to list the comparable taxpayers in central," challenged
Ndii.
On Monday last week, Gachagua told a congregation that the
policy was the only way to ensure an equitable share of resources by the
government.
He justified that Mt Kenya was among the most populous
regions in the country and held the most votes.
However, Ndii argued that the Mt Kenya region is dominated
by agricultural land which fetches little tax returns for the government.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments