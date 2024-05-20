Mt. Kenya blacklists DENNIS ITUMBI as the enemy of Kikuyus as they accuse him of being used by RUTO’s Kalenjins to elbow GACHAGUA out of power – Look!





Monday, May 20, 2024 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, took a new twist yesterday after Kikuyus accused their Kalenjin counterparts of plotting to frustrate Gachagua.

Speaking during a church service at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church in Nyeri yesterday, Mt. Kenya leaders advised the deputy president to be vigilant as claims were peddled over a plot to shortchange him.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya strongly asserted that there was a plot from President William Ruto's Rift Valley backyard to elbow him out of power.

"There is a scheme being cooked in Rift Valley to frustrate the deputy president. They should be careful; they cannot teach the mountain how to go about our political business.

"They should know that we have our right to support whoever we deem fit," Gakuya said.

He went on to castigate Kenya Kwanza social media activist Dennis Itumbi, whom he accused of being used by unmentioned quarters to suppress Gachagua's maneuvers.

Gakuya observed that Itumbi was rallying behind the Mt Kenya outsiders and using his influence to advance narratives against Gachagua.

"We are behind the deputy president. We won't tolerate any plan from other regions to frustrate the deputy president. Young people are being misused.

"I want to tell one of our own, Dennis Itumbi to go slow with his colleagues. He says he makes presidents; does he think he will tell us who next will be our president?

"They should seek guidance. They should not be misused by those outside the mountain," Gakuya said.

Gachagua's efforts to rally the populous Mt Kenya region behind him as been encountering stumbling blocks as elected leaders dissent from him to pick their preferred sides.

