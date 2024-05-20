Embattled GACHAGUA breaks silence as he reveals why he has been snubbing RUTO and his functions lately





Monday, May 20, 2024 - In his first public address after skipping over 11 State functions, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua played cagy as to why he has been snubbing President William Ruto and his functions lately with rumours rife that the two have fallen out.

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri County, Gachagua revealed that he took the week-long downtime to inspect the projects he initiated in his home county.

The deputy president noted that during the entire period, he visited several areas in Nyeri albeit undetected to inspect the drug abuse eradication project and was pleased by the results.

He argued that the success rate stands at 85 per cent with Mukurweini Constituency remaining the only one still lagging behind.

"I take this opportunity to thank the Nyeri County Commissioner and his team (as well as) the police commander and all his people for a very good job done," stated the DP.

"Commissioner, I have been around for the last one week and I have walked around without being noticed.

"The only place you will keep an eye on is Mukurweini. The rest of the county is good, we are 85 per cent successful."

While steering clear of the rumours, Gachagua further criticised lawmakers who gave speeches before him for politicking in church without paying attention to delivering on their mandate.

Over the weekend, the media speculated on the DP's whereabouts, hinting at a fallout between him and his boss, William Ruto.

Reports claimed that he had skipped 11 State functions including an address by Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during the latter's State Visit to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST