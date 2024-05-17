See how MARTHA KARUA has responded to GACHAGUA's invitation for dialogue – This woman is truly an Iron Lady.

Friday, May 17,2024 - Narc
Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has responded to Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua who had invited her for dialogue to address issues affecting Mt Kenya
residents.
Last week, Gachagua invited Karua and
former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni for dialogue to discuss issues bedeviling
the Mt Kenya region.
Gachagua
observed that he was the most senior leader in the region and that the two
politicians should dialogue with him.
The
deputy president's remarks came amidst plans for Limuru III, where the community
is expected to chart its political future.
"Let them come and talk to me. I am the senior leader in this region. My doors are open.
"Let my sister Martha Karua come. Let my brother Jeremiah Kioni come.
"You
know I mean well for this region and I am the best person to talk to any time
any day," said Gachagua.
Speaking
to journalists, Karua stated that she hadn't received an invitation and added
that she doesn't take what she described as marketplace invitations, urging the
DP to invite her directly.
"Invite
me directly not in the market place especially if it's a person-to-person talk.
“I
have not received any invitation and I repeat I don't take a marketplace
invitation," Karua said. Read more:
The Kenyan DAILY POST
