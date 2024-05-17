See how MARTHA KARUA has responded to GACHAGUA's invitation for dialogue – This woman is truly an Iron Lady.





Friday, May 17,2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who had invited her for dialogue to address issues affecting Mt Kenya residents.

Last week, Gachagua invited Karua and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni for dialogue to discuss issues bedeviling the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua observed that he was the most senior leader in the region and that the two politicians should dialogue with him.

The deputy president's remarks came amidst plans for Limuru III, where the community is expected to chart its political future.

"Let them come and talk to me. I am the senior leader in this region. My doors are open.

"Let my sister Martha Karua come. Let my brother Jeremiah Kioni come.

"You know I mean well for this region and I am the best person to talk to any time any day," said Gachagua.

Speaking to journalists, Karua stated that she hadn't received an invitation and added that she doesn't take what she described as marketplace invitations, urging the DP to invite her directly.

"Invite me directly not in the market place especially if it's a person-to-person talk.

"I have not received any invitation and I repeat I don't take a marketplace invitation," Karua said.

