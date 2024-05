Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A South African lawyer, Brian Shikwambane, revealed that his clients failed to show up in court for divorce hearing and when he called them, they accused him of being toxic.

“I was in court for a divorce matter at Attridgeville today , all the clients did not show up, I called them to understand what’s happening, they told me they’re very fine and I’m the one who’s making them fight and I’m toxic,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, May 13.