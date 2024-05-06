The worst may be over, Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief as Met Department issues latest weather forecast – Look!





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Kenya’s Metrological Department has hinted that the worst may be over in its latest weather forecast.

This is after it indicated that the intensity of the rains that have been causing flooding, destruction of property, and even death will reduce.

However, the weatherman warned that rainfall will continue over several parts of this week, warning that heavy downpours will likely occur in some parts of the country.

According to the Met Department, heavy rain is set to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley during the first half of the week.

However, rain intensities across the country will likely reduce during the second half of the week.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, morning rains will likely occur over a few places early in the week.

“Afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places during the first half of the forecast period reducing to a few places thereafter,” said the Meteorological Services Director, David Gikungu.

In the North-western Kenya region, morning rains, afternoon and night showers, and thunderstorms are expected over a few places early in the week, followed by sunny intervals in the other half.

Meanwhile, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley will experience morning rains over a few places during the first half of the week.

Afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places during the first half of the week, reducing to only a few places thereafter.

In North-eastern Kenya, morning rains with afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms will hit a few places during the first half of the forecast period, followed by sunny intervals in the other half.

The south-eastern lowlands will meanwhile experience morning rains, afternoon and night showers, and thunderstorms over a few places in the first half of the week.

The rest of the week will see the region experience sunny intervals.

In the Coast region, afternoon and night showers are expected over a few places, occasionally spreading to several places.

The Kenyan DAILY POST