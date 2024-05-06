The worst may be over, Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief as Met Department issues latest weather forecast – Look!

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Kenya’s Metrological Department has hinted that the worst may be over in its latest weather forecast.
This is after it indicated that
the intensity of the rains that have been causing flooding, destruction of
property, and even death will reduce.
However, the weatherman warned
that rainfall will continue over several parts of this week, warning that heavy
downpours will likely occur in some parts of the country.
According to the Met Department,
heavy rain is set to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift
Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley during the first half of
the week.
However, rain intensities across
the country will likely reduce during the second half of the week.
In the Highlands West of the
Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, morning rains will
likely occur over a few places early in the week.
“Afternoon and night showers and
thunderstorms are expected over several places during the first half of
the forecast period reducing to a few places thereafter,” said the
Meteorological Services Director, David Gikungu.
In the North-western Kenya
region, morning rains, afternoon and night showers, and thunderstorms are
expected over a few places early in the week, followed by sunny intervals in
the other half.
Meanwhile, the Highlands East of
the Rift Valley will experience morning rains over a few places during the
first half of the week.
Afternoon and night showers and
thunderstorms are expected over several places during the first half of
the week, reducing to only a few places thereafter.
In North-eastern Kenya, morning
rains with afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms will hit a few places
during the first half of the forecast period, followed by sunny intervals in
the other half.
The south-eastern lowlands will
meanwhile experience morning rains, afternoon and night showers, and
thunderstorms over a few places in the first half of the week.
The rest of the week will see
the region experience sunny intervals.
In the Coast region, afternoon
and night showers are expected over a few places, occasionally spreading to
several places.
