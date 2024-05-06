How detectives nabbed narcotics hidden in sack of beans at a bus booking office in Moyale (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Detectives based at Moyale Sub County have recovered narcotic drugs hidden in sacks of beans that were destined for an unknown location.

Acting on information from members of the public, the detectives under the leadership of SCCIO Moyale responded to a report of a suspicious person with four sacks of beans at the Liban bus booking office.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the sacks had been left unattended at the entrance of the said booking office, and the owner was nowhere to be found, as he was claimed to have gone for authorization papers from KRA offices.

To determine the contents of the sacks, the officers sought the assistance of a police sniffer dog, which identified presence of something suspicious inside the sacks.

The four sacks were escorted to DCI Moyale offices where they were opened, revealing twenty-two (22) bales of cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of Kshs 435,000.

Efforts to trace and arrest the suspect who is still at large are ongoing, and the recovered cannabis sativa is being kept under lawful custody as an exhibit.