Mt Kenya MPs now ‘own’ MURKOMEN as they ‘bribe’ him with a whopping Sh100 billion in exchange for some favours – Look!

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen may never go against Mt. Kenya.
This is after Mt. Kenya MPs promised to
reward him handsomely if he gives them some favours in terms of development.
Murkomen received assurance from Mt
Kenya Members of Parliament (MPs) that his Ministry would receive a Ksh200
billion allocation in the next budget if he behaves.
Speaking after the meeting, Kiambu
Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa remarked that in exchange for the commitment, the
area would see an upgrading of its road network.
During the early morning meeting,
attended by representatives from various road departments, some of the roads
slated to benefit from the Ksh100 billion kitty were identified.
The officials in the meeting were drawn
from Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority
(KURA), and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).
Senator Karungo remarked that the
officials updated Kiambu MPs on the stats of Kiambu County roads and
upcoming projects.
“We all agreed to support the allocation
of Ksh 100 billion to the roads department to ensure the completion of all Mau
Mau roads and other pending road projects,” Karungo revealed.
“Each MP provided a list of the roads
that need rehabilitation in their respective constituencies.”
According to the National Treasury, an
estimate of the amount required in the year ending 30th June 2025, for the
State Department for Roads, for capital expenditure is Ksh58 billion.
It should be noted that the Transport
Ministry also encompasses the State Department for Transport which has its
separate budget.
