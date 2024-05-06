Mt Kenya MPs now ‘own’ MURKOMEN as they ‘bribe’ him with a whopping Sh100 billion in exchange for some favours – Look!





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen may never go against Mt. Kenya.

This is after Mt. Kenya MPs promised to reward him handsomely if he gives them some favours in terms of development.

Murkomen received assurance from Mt Kenya Members of Parliament (MPs) that his Ministry would receive a Ksh200 billion allocation in the next budget if he behaves.

Speaking after the meeting, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa remarked that in exchange for the commitment, the area would see an upgrading of its road network.

During the early morning meeting, attended by representatives from various road departments, some of the roads slated to benefit from the Ksh100 billion kitty were identified.

The officials in the meeting were drawn from Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

Senator Karungo remarked that the officials updated Kiambu MPs on the stats of Kiambu County roads and upcoming projects.

“We all agreed to support the allocation of Ksh 100 billion to the roads department to ensure the completion of all Mau Mau roads and other pending road projects,” Karungo revealed.

“Each MP provided a list of the roads that need rehabilitation in their respective constituencies.”

According to the National Treasury, an estimate of the amount required in the year ending 30th June 2025, for the State Department for Roads, for capital expenditure is Ksh58 billion.

It should be noted that the Transport Ministry also encompasses the State Department for Transport which has its separate budget.

