The U.S. government denies hiring a Private Jet to fly RUTO and a bunch of freeloaders to the U.S. at a cost of Sh 200 million





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - The United States government has stated that it did not pay for President William Ruto’s private jet to America on Sunday.

The high cost of Ruto’s flight to the U.S. has elicited debates in the country after it emerged that the trip would cost around Sh200 million.

A spokesperson of the US Embassy in Nairobi denied the reports but said the U.S. government would be responsible for all the bills while President Ruto is in the U.S.

This will include transport, accommodation, and food.

The only thing the Kenyan government will cater for are allowances for the Kenyan delegation and transport from the U.S. back to Kenya.

“Just to be clear: The United States of America did not pay for President Ruto’s jet to the US,” said the spokesman.

The U.S. has also vowed to support Kenya in health, governance, the war on corruption, institutional strengthening, civil society, and free press.

The Kenyan DAILY POST