GACHAGUA will lose big if he tries to fight President RUTO - Prof. MAKAU MUTUA says as he gives the DP this advice!





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against picking a fight with President William Ruto.

Makau, who described President Ruto as a master of political strategy, said that the Deputy President would be the biggest loser if a fight ensues.

Mutua said the best decision for Gachagua would be to resist the urge to fight his boss.

"DP Rigathi Gachagua will fight President William Ruto and lose big.

"He should resist the urge to follow in his boss’s footsteps because his boss isn’t Uhuru Kenyatta.

"As the late President Moi used to say, atajikaanga na mafuta yake!" Mutua said on X.

His remarks come amid talks of a growing rift between the President and his deputy.

The alleged silent rift between Ruto and Gachagua has deepened divisions in the Mount Kenya region.

Allies of the DP now claim there are influential people within the State House “sponsoring” youthful leaders from the region to undermine Gachagua’s authority.

