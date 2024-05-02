The truth about trending photos of former IEBC Chairman WAFULA CHEBUKATI in hospital as his health deteriorates.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - F ormer Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, has been trending after alleged photos of him in hospital went viral.

However, the photos are manipulated and false.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the photos are manipulated using AI.

Nyakundi confirmed that Chebukati is sick and still admitted to hospital.

He was transferred from Nairobi Hospital to the Aga Khan Hospital after his health deteriorated.

The exact cause of Chebukati’s illness is not known.

Chebukati has been lying low after his tenure at the IEBC ended.

He oversaw a contentious election that was marred with bribery allegations.









