MIGUNA MIGUNA over the moon after Parliament approved a motion to impeach corrupt CS MITHIKA LINTURI - Tells RUTO this!!





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has applauded Kenya Parliament after it approved a motion to impeach Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The motion to impeach Linturi was brought by Bumula Member of Parliament, Jack Wamboka.

The first time lawmaker accuses Linturi of gross violations of the constitution, incompetence, and engaging in corruption deals, the recent being the multi-billion fake fertilizer scandal.

On Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, directed the House to form a special committee that will look into Wamboka’s censure motion.

Speaking about the looming impeachment of Linturi, Miguna Miguna said his impeachment is good for democracy, the rule of law, accountability and for President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance(UDA) brigade to show Kenyans that impunity has no place in its administration….

“The impeachment of Mithika Linturi is good for democracy, the rule of law, accountability and for the @UDAKenyato show Kenyans that impunity has no place in its administration….,” Miguna wrote on his X ( formerly Twitter)

The Kenyan DAILY POST