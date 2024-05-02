A suspect behind a multi-million scam where a foreign national lost over Ksh 650 Million arrested after detectives raided his home in Utawala - Fake dollars and fake gold nuggets recovered (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Following a complaint by a Georgian national who lost over USD 6 million to fake gold racketeers who duped him into a 161,000kg gold deal, one suspect has been arrested at a home within Utawala's Githunguri area and cash in fake USD and fake gold nuggets found therein confiscated.

Frederick Thuranira M'mburi was arrested last night by the Operations Support detectives, in a house where about 23,600 notes (100 denomination) in fake US currency stuffed in two traveling bags and a steel box were found.

Also seized were the fake gold nuggets in eight green canvas bags weighing approximately 10kg each.

In the multi-million fake gold scam, the merchant of Georgia was reported to have traded tonnes of gold bars with a Ghanaian partner through a letter of administration before the High Court of Justice in Ghana, thereafter spending USD 6,090,500 on movement of the consignment from Ghana to Kenya, documentation and storage services.

However, preliminary investigations by OSU detectives reveal that the victim was duped from the word 'Go' by a well-organized ring of scammers whose names and machinations are not new to court records and that no such amounts of real or fake gold were ever transported to Kenya from Ghana.

Further established is that scammers in countries believed to mine gold are conspiring with local and foreign accomplices stationed in Kenya's capital (Nairobi) to fleece clueless merchants, it is a strategic transit route for the precious metal from most African countries to UAE and other countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.