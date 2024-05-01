The 'Truth' about JUSTIN BIEBER's breakdown on social media revealed

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - The ‘truth’ about Justin Bieber's breakdown on social media has been revealed.
Concerns over the singer's well-being were raised after he
shared crying selfies on his official Instagram page with no explanation,
prompting many to suspect it was either linked to his rumoured marital crisis
with his wife Hailey Bieber, 27.
The real reason behind the emotional snaps should not be
cause for alarm, insiders have claimed.
The insider said the Sorry singer was simply overcome
with emotion and his love for Jesus Christ after praying.
'Justin wears his emotions on his sleeve and it is no secret
that he is very religious,' they told DailyMail.com exclusively.
'The pictures he put up of him crying may have prompted fans
to question his wellbeing, and whether his marriage is on the rocks – but it
was about his love of Jesus.
'It is deep, but he prays and often sheds tears after diving
into his faith and though he prays and gives thanks for all that he has in his
life, he gets carried away and the emotions that come from it all are released
through tears.'
They continued: 'He is not ashamed or embarrassed as he
wants people to see his emotions. It helps him out for all that he goes
through.
'He feels that people should be vulnerable, and he is being
vulnerable, and he believes it shows some maturity that he once didn't have. In
a word, he thinks it is beautiful.'
Both Justin and Hailey, who celebrated their fifth
wedding anniversary in September are devout Christians and previously
credited their faith with helping them to get through their 'tough' first year
of marriage.
