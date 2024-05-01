‘Row your own boat’- Actor JEFF GOLDBLUM refuses to leave money to his kids







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Hollywood actor, Jeff Goldblum has revealed that he wants his kids to work hard and make money as he won't give share his wealth with them.

The 71 year old actor who is worth $40m revealed that his children Charlie, 8, and River, 6 will have to support themselves when they get older.

The “Jurassic Park” star shares his sons with wife Emilie Livingston.

“‘Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,'” he recalled telling them when he recently appeared on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

“It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you,” he continued.





“You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

Goldblum and Livingston married in 2014. Four years later, the “Asteroid City” star opened up about being an older dad in an interview with iNews.

“I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it,” he said at the time.

“I’m glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to,” he added. “What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them.”

