Chelsea set to appoint Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as their new manager







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Chelsea are reportedly set to appoint Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

The Italian manager is open to joining Chelsea despite earning promotion with the Foxes into the Premier League last season.

Mail Sport reported last week that Chelsea had begun the process of holding formal interviews with candidates and multiple sources are claiming Maresca is the club’s leading contender to replace Pochettino who left the club last week.

Now, it has been reported that he is the preferred choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and Chelsea have asked for Leicester for permission to speak with the 44-year-old.

An appointment could be made in the next few days if and when an agreement is reached with Leicester over compensation. Chelsea are willing to pay compensation, with a fee of around £10m expected.