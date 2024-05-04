Detectives arrest two notorious gangsters who killed an Mpesa lady and robbed her money and recover an AK47 used in the murder (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Two suspects linked to the violent robbery and murder of a 23-yr-old businesswoman in Kondele in January 2024 are behind bars, following painstaking investigations by police in Kondele that have also seen an AK47 used in the murder and 36 rounds of live ammunition recovered.

The slain woman identified as Grace Awino Adero operated an Mpesa shop within Kondele area, before two armed merchants of death accosted her and her husband on January 27, robbing them of the day's proceeds and shooting her dead. The husband narrowly escaped.

The cold-blooded killers who were believed to be members of a larger gang then escaped on an unmarked motorcycle, joining the rest of the gang at a hideout in Kasagam, Kisumu county.

Hours later, Kasagam police on beat patrol spotted and challenged five occupants of a suspicious saloon car (KDL 301P Toyota Axio) found parked at a concealed place, but who beetled off abandoning the vehicle.

On searching it, an AK47 (without a magazine) and a homemade pistol capable of firing were discovered alongside four mobile phones. Investigations revealed that the vehicle had been hired, and the rifle, which was analysed by ballistic experts at the DCI forensic lab, had been robbed or obtained from Uganda.

The suspects then holed up for months until April 18 when one suspect - Byron Billy Owuor, 26 and a former footballer for the Kisumu Allstars Club - was smoked out of his hideout at Obunga in Kasarani area of Kisumu Central by Kondele-based police.

Upon arraignment at the Winam Senior Principal Magistrate's Court, detectives were granted 14 days to conclude the investigation.

After days of interrogation, the investigators established the identity of the ring leader as Robert Wakolo Okoth alias Michael Osama, believed to be the mastermind behind the criminal operations of the syndicate.

Swinging into action, Kisumu police joined forces in a sting operation at Osama's home located in Kasagam near Rai Primary School, wherein the suspect's 17-year-old brother (also believed to be a member of the gang) was found and arrested.

Discovered in the house were an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62*39mm ammunition, 6 rounds of .38 special ammunition fired by pistols, five ID cards belonging to different persons, a Kenya Armed Forces Comrades Association card, mobile phone, and a green camouflage bag.

Investigation is ongoing with detectives pursuing the prime suspect and remaining gang members whose identities have since been established.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.