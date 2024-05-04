Detectives arrest two notorious gangsters who killed an Mpesa lady and robbed her money and recover an AK47 used in the murder (PHOTOs).

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Two suspects linked to the violent robbery and murder of a 23-yr-old businesswoman in Kondele in January 2024 are behind bars, following painstaking investigations by police in Kondele that have also seen an AK47 used in the murder and 36 rounds of live ammunition recovered.
The
slain woman identified as Grace Awino Adero operated an Mpesa shop within
Kondele area, before two armed merchants of death accosted her and her husband
on January 27, robbing them of the day's proceeds and shooting her dead. The
husband narrowly escaped.
The
cold-blooded killers who were believed to be members of a larger gang then
escaped on an unmarked motorcycle, joining the rest of the gang at a hideout in
Kasagam, Kisumu county.
Hours
later, Kasagam police on beat patrol spotted and challenged five occupants of a
suspicious saloon car (KDL 301P Toyota Axio) found parked at a concealed place,
but who beetled off abandoning the vehicle.
On
searching it, an AK47 (without a magazine) and a homemade pistol capable of
firing were discovered alongside four mobile phones. Investigations revealed
that the vehicle had been hired, and the rifle, which was analysed by ballistic
experts at the DCI forensic lab, had been robbed or obtained from Uganda.
The
suspects then holed up for months until April 18 when one suspect - Byron Billy
Owuor, 26 and a former footballer for the Kisumu Allstars Club - was smoked out
of his hideout at Obunga in Kasarani area of Kisumu Central by Kondele-based
police.
Upon
arraignment at the Winam Senior Principal Magistrate's Court, detectives were
granted 14 days to conclude the investigation.
After
days of interrogation, the investigators established the identity of the ring
leader as Robert Wakolo Okoth alias Michael Osama, believed to be the
mastermind behind the criminal operations of the syndicate.
Swinging
into action, Kisumu police joined forces in a sting operation at Osama's home
located in Kasagam near Rai Primary School, wherein the suspect's 17-year-old
brother (also believed to be a member of the gang) was found and arrested.
Discovered
in the house were an AK47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62*39mm
ammunition, 6 rounds of .38 special ammunition fired by pistols, five ID cards
belonging to different persons, a Kenya Armed Forces Comrades Association card,
mobile phone, and a green camouflage bag.
Investigation is ongoing with detectives pursuing the prime suspect and remaining gang members whose identities have since been established.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments