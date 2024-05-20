CASSIE's lawyer responds after DIDDY released an apology video for assaulting CASSIE







Monday, May 20, 2024 - Cassie's lawyer is speaking out about Sean "Diddy" Combs' apologetic response to a 2016 surveillance video that shows him assaulting the singer, his then-girlfriend, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

In an Instagram video shared on May 19, Diddy called his behavior "inexcusable" and said he was "truly sorry," without mentioning the singer.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Cassie's attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN in a statement later that day.

The lawyer added that "no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Firetog continued: "When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Also Aubrey O'Day, who formerly fronted Diddy's all-girl group Danity Kane and has since been an outspoken critic of Combs, slammed his apology video.

"Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.