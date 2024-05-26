The man shot dead by a reveller at Qukin Lounge, Kiambu had recently secured a job at US Embassy, bought a car and built a house for his young family - A relative mourns.





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - A middle-aged man was shot dead by an armed reveller outside the popular Qukin Lounge in Kiambu in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a bar brawl.

A relative of the deceased man identified as Anthony Njomo has revealed that he had recently secured a job at the US Embassy.

He had also built a house for his young family and bought the latest Subaru Outback, only for his life to be cut short.

“It's sad how life can take away such a bubbly and amazing soul.

"Anto was one of the best relatives you could ever have.

"This young man had recently secured a job at the US embassy, built a house for his young family, and bought himself the latest Outback Subaru.

"Then, some senseless person decided to end his life by shooting him. Why?” the relative mourned.

