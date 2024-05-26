American Embassy staff shot dead by an armed reveler at Qukin Lounge in Kiambu (PHOTOs).

Sunday, May 26, 2024 - An armed reveler fatally shot one Anthony Njomo in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a bar brawl outside the popular Qukin Lounge establishment in Kiambu.
Njomo
reportedly worked for the American Embassy and was enjoying a night out with
friends before the altercation escalated into violence.
According
to reliable sources at the Kiambu Police Station, this is not an isolated
incident.
Qukin
Lounge has recorded the highest number of assault cases in the past few months.
Patrons
have also raised endless reports of theft and other criminal activities at the
establishment.
Police
have launched an investigation to uncover how a firearm could be brought into
the lounge and used so recklessly.
Management of Qukin Lounge extended their condolences to Njomo’s family and assured the public that they are cooperating with the investigative authorities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
