GACHAGUA reshuffles his security team for leaking his secrets to his political opponents - His Head of Security redeployed to man a roadblock.





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently ordered an overhaul of his security to minimize leaks about his political moves.

He started by redeploying security officers who are from other ethnic communities, whom he suspects have been sharing information on his political maneuvers.

His longtime head of security was the biggest casualty after he was redeployed to man a roadblock in a far-flung Rift Valley county.

The overhaul was triggered by his recent puzzling defiant actions that signaled he was unhappy.

This is how Daily Nation reported the developing story.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.