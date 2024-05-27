The Limuru III conference had GACHAGUA’s blessings and the DP wanted to attend – JEREMIAH KIONI spills the beans.





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wanted to attend the Limuru III meeting organised by Mt Kenya politicians.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Kioni who is also the embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, termed the Limuru III meeting a rare opportunity created for the people from the mountain to speak out.

"Rigathi Gachagua was very desirous to come to Limuru III, just like Moses Kuria and all these other people in UDA.

"Limuru III was a rare opportunity that we created for the people from the mountain to speak out.

"An opportunity that has not been afforded to them since we voted. You can now see we are reading from the same page," Kioni said.

Kioni, however, denied reports that the meeting was sponsored by Gachagua, who has seemingly fallen out with President William Ruto.

Gachagua in the recent past has been advancing the Mt Kenya agenda.

"He (Gachagua) didn't. Even now I'm struggling with some of the bills we incurred," Kioni added.

During the Limuru III meeting, the politicians present launched a political coalition dubbed Haki Coalition aimed at vouching for the "one man, one vote, one shilling" revenue-sharing formula, a formula also being pushed by Gachagua.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was appointed the leader of the coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST