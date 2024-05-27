JSS teacher heartbroken after receiving Ksh 17,000 salary from RUTO’s Government amid the high cost of living - Watu wanaumia huku nje





Monday, May 27, 2024 - A Junior Secondary School teacher (JSS) has taken to social media to protest over poor payment by the Government after receiving a meagre salary of Ksh 17,000.

He is among the 46,000 teachers who are currently serving on contract terms.

The JSS teachers downed their tools a week ago demanding employment on permanent and pensionable terms.

However, it was established that the money allocated to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was not enough to confirm permanent terms for all the JSS teachers.

“Life of a JSS teacher,” the disgruntled teacher said and posted a screenshot of the salary he received from the Government.

Another JSS teacher also shared a screenshot of his monthly salary and said he is always depressed.

“The reason I am always depressed. No one ever prepared us for this shocking reality,” he wrote.

See posts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.