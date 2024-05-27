JSS teacher heartbroken after receiving Ksh 17,000 salary from RUTO’s Government amid the high cost of living - Watu wanaumia huku nje

Monday, May 27, 2024 - A Junior Secondary School teacher (JSS) has taken to social media to protest over poor payment by the Government after receiving a meagre salary of Ksh 17,000.
He is among the 46,000 teachers who are currently serving on contract terms.
The
JSS teachers downed their tools a week ago demanding employment on
permanent and pensionable terms.
However, it was established that the money allocated to the Teachers
Service Commission (TSC) was not enough to confirm permanent terms for all the JSS teachers.
“Life of a JSS
teacher,” the disgruntled teacher said and posted a screenshot of the salary he
received from the Government.
Another JSS teacher
also shared a screenshot of his monthly salary and said he is always depressed.
“The reason I am always depressed. No one ever
prepared us for this shocking reality,” he wrote.
