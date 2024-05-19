The government has no money to save you from execution in Saudi Arabia – MUDAVADI drives the last nail in STEPHEN MUNYAKHO’s coffin





Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has delivered disturbing news to the family of Stephen Munyakho who is facing execution in Saudi Arabia after killing a Yemen national.

This is after he informed Munyakho’s family that the government of President William Ruto has no money for his Sh150 million ‘blood money’ to secure his release.

The Foreign Affairs CS noted that the financial constraints facing his ministry cannot allow them to secure the release of Stephen Munyakho from a Saudi Arabian jail, where he has been imprisoned for over 13 years.

"There are no funds we can draw under such circumstances unless Parliament was to create a fund of that nature. We will call for a public appeal to support so that resources can be raised," Mudavadi stated.

This comes even as Munyakho’s execution was postponed indefinitely from last Wednesday after the government’s intervention.

So far, Munyakho’s mother has been able to collect Sh8 million from friends and relatives as well as well-wishers to try and secure her son’s release.

