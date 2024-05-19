POPE FRANCIS tightens the rules on fake miracles to avoid scandals in the Catholic Church – See what will happen beginning today?

Sunday, May 19, 2024 – Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has moved to make it difficult for the purveyors of fake miracles within the church.
Starting today, the Catholic
Church will have new rules to tackle the rising tide of claims related to
supernatural phenomena after the Vatican issued new guidelines urging caution
and stringent scrutiny.
The document drafted by the
Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), sets out to refine the
Church’s approach to reports of miraculous occurrences, such as weeping statues
and divine apparitions.
The guidelines will replace the
previous norms established in 1978 and will come into effect on Sunday, May 19,
coinciding with the feast of Pentecost. This new framework calls for a more
thorough investigation into such claims to prevent fraudulent or financially
motivated incidents from misleading the faithful.
Highlighting the potential
risks, the document warns against actions that could "damage the unity of
the Church" or cause "scandals and undermine the credibility of the
Church." The guidelines reflect concerns that in the age of social media,
the dissemination of misinformation and rumours regarding supernatural events
has increased significantly.
Under the revised rules, bishops are advised to issue a "nihil obstat" – meaning no obstacle – in cases of purported supernatural phenomena.
This declaration does not confirm the events as miraculous but indicates there is no objection to them from a doctrinal perspective.
The Vatican emphasises that formal recognition of supernatural
events remains exceptionally rare.
Cardinal Victor Manuel
Fernandez, head of the DDF, stated that the updated guidelines are designed to
modernise the Church’s response to the proliferation of online claims of
apparitions and miracles. The aim is to enable quicker decisions while still
respecting popular devotion.
Previously, local bishops had
the autonomy to rapidly declare the supernatural nature of phenomena, sometimes
leading to conflicting conclusions by the Vatican or subsequent bishops.
The new directives centralise
this authority, making it clear that declarations of supernatural occurrences
are now primarily reserved for the Pope.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments