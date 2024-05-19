See what MUSEVENI told RAILA over his AU Chairmanship bid after Somalia, Djibouti and Seychelles fronted candidates to challenge him?

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni assured ODM Leader Raila Odinga of his support in the bid to clinch the chairmanship of the Africa Union Commission (AUC).
This is despite stiff competition
from Somalia, Djibouti, and Seychelles which have fronted formidable candidates
to challenge Baba for the coveted seat.
Moments after seeing off
Museveni who had been on a three-day state visit in Kenya, Raila revealed
his discussions with Museveni regarding his aspirations for the top
seat.
"I held discussions with and saw off H.E President Yoweri Museveni who has been on a state visit to Kenya. We revisited our dream of a united East African Community Jumuiya.
"I
thank him for the continued support of my African Union Commission
candidature," Raila said.
Raila was accompanied by
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who stated that President
Museveni signed several bilateral trade agreements with Kenya.
Djibouti' has fronted Foreign
Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Somalia has fronted former Foreign Minister
Fawzia Yusuf Adam and Seychelle has former Vice President Vincent Meriton.
The current AU Chairman Mousa
Faki has held the position since 2017 and will exit the commission by February
2025.
