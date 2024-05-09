SHIRO, the clinical officer who tragically took her own life and that of her 5-year-old daughter laid to rest in Nyeri in an emotional burial - This is painful to her family (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A clinical officer who tragically took her own life and that of her 5-year-old daughter was laid to rest in an emotional burial attended by family and friends in Tetu, Nyeri County.

The deceased lady identified as Shiro Ka Ribui or Mama Bella, was battling depression.

She had posted cryptic messages on her social media pages indicating that she was depressed.

Her last message on social media before she took her own life and that of her daughter read, “Tomorrow is a sure bet,”

In another video on Tiktok, Shiro made a heartfelt plea for employment, possibly indicating financial hardships or a desperate need for stability in her life.

The most haunting revelation came from a video in which she expressed her sincere wish for her loved ones not to shed tears upon learning of her demise.

