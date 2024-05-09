General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s wife, AILEEN, resigns from ‘military’ 3 weeks after her husband’s controversial death





Thursday, May 9, 2024 – The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla’s wife has resigned from the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK).

Aileen Ogolla relinquished her position as the chairperson of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK) three weeks after her husband died in a plane crash.

In a ceremony held at Nairobi, Aileen handed over the reins of MWAK leadership to Grace Kahariri who is the spouse to the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Charles Muriu Kahariri.

In a statement from the Ministry of Defence, it was explained that MWAK leadership borrows heavily from the KDF structure.

As such, MWAK's top leadership had to mirror the military shakeup done by President William Ruto following the death of Francis Ogolla.

Ruto, acting in his capacity as Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, appointed CDF Kahariri alongside John Omenda who is now serving as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

In that regard, Hellen Omenda the spouse to VCDF was appointed to deputise Grace Kahariri.

It should be noted that before assuming top leadership of MWAK, Grace Kahariri had served as vice chair of the organization owing to the fact that her husband was VCDF then.

Ailleen appreciated the MWAK staff for the support they accorded to her during the short stint she served as chairperson.

“She encouraged the members to channel the same spirit to the incoming chair who is just as capable and passionate about making a positive difference for women and the families of the KDF personnel,” the Ministry of Defence quoted her as saying.

Although she is fading away from military barracks, she promised her availability should MWAK need her input on welfare matters.

“I look forward to seeing this organisation morph into something bigger and register even more achievements,” she stated while being thankful for the opportunity to serve.

