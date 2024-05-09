General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s wife, AILEEN, resigns from ‘military’ 3 weeks after her husband’s controversial death

Thursday, May 9, 2024 – The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla’s wife has resigned from the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK).
Aileen Ogolla relinquished her
position as the chairperson of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK) three
weeks after her husband died in a plane crash.
In a ceremony held at Nairobi,
Aileen handed over the reins of MWAK leadership to Grace Kahariri who is the
spouse to the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Charles Muriu Kahariri.
In a statement from the Ministry
of Defence, it was explained that MWAK leadership borrows heavily from the
KDF structure.
As such, MWAK's top leadership
had to mirror the military shakeup done by President William
Ruto following the death of Francis Ogolla.
Ruto, acting in his capacity as
Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, appointed CDF Kahariri alongside John
Omenda who is now serving as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).
In that regard, Hellen Omenda
the spouse to VCDF was appointed to deputise Grace Kahariri.
It should be noted that before
assuming top leadership of MWAK, Grace Kahariri had served as vice chair of the
organization owing to the fact that her husband was VCDF then.
Ailleen appreciated the MWAK
staff for the support they accorded to her during the short stint she served as
chairperson.
“She encouraged the members to
channel the same spirit to the incoming chair who is just as capable and
passionate about making a positive difference for women and the families of the
KDF personnel,” the Ministry of Defence quoted her as saying.
Although she is fading away
from military barracks, she promised her availability should MWAK need her
input on welfare matters.
“I look forward to seeing this
organisation morph into something bigger and register even more achievements,”
she stated while being thankful for the opportunity to serve.
