Televangelist BENNY HINN shocks RUTO and RACHEL as he confesses to giving fake prophesies and allowing fake prophets in his crusade – Look!





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - American televangelist Benny Hinn has reflected on his regrets concerning his spiritual leadership.

Speaking during an interview, Benny Hinn, who was recently invited to Kenya for a crusade by President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, expressed remorse for permitting individuals who made unfounded prophetic claims to participate in his gatherings.

"We all make mistakes. The two things I regret most in ministry are that I was not too wise a number of times with prophecy.

"I had guests come to crusades who I think brought harm to not only people's lives but also my reputation because their prophecies were not really prophecies.”

“They went outside the boundaries of redemption. Anything that's outside of redemption is not prophecy.

"We should not allow that. I allowed it, and then I stopped. But that was years ago when I stopped," he said.

At the same time, the televangelist revealed that at times, he delivers fake prophesies which are not from God.

According to him, there were instances where he delivered prophecies that later turned out to be unfounded.

"There were times when I thought God had shown me and I spoke it out.

"Sadly, I wish I could go back and face it. There were some prophecies that were not accurate or from the Lord. For that I ask people to forgive me. I am just human," he added.

Nonetheless, he thanked Ruto and the First Lady Rachel for inviting him to Kenya to grace a mega crusade in Nairobi in February.

The crusade was attended by many pastors and bishops as well as political leaders.

