REVEALED: The two burning issues causing friction between President RUTO and DP GACHAGUA.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, are reportedly reading different scripts when it comes to issues affecting Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya residents.

Gachagua, who is the de facto Mt Kenya political kingpin, is said to have fallen out with the President for advocating for the sharing of national resources based on the “One Man One Vote, One Shilling policy’ and opposing the Ovacado tax.

The Finance Act 2023 which had the support of Ruto and his coterie had advocated for the introduction of a tax on avocados

However, Gachagua has opposed the tax, saying many avocado farmers are from the Mt Kenya region and introducing the tax will lower their earnings.

This and his advocacy of the ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling policy’ has made him fall out with his boss who opposes the policy, saying this will disenfranchise other regions in the country.

Ruto and his men are of the idea that the national resources should be shared based on land size and not on population.

