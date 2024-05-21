REVEALED: The two burning issues causing friction between President RUTO and DP GACHAGUA.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, are reportedly reading different scripts when it comes to issues affecting Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya residents.
Gachagua,
who is the de facto Mt Kenya political kingpin, is said to have fallen out with
the President for advocating for the sharing of national resources based on the
“One Man One Vote, One Shilling policy’ and opposing the Ovacado tax.
The Finance
Act 2023 which had the support of Ruto and his coterie had advocated for the
introduction of a tax on avocados
However,
Gachagua has opposed the tax, saying many avocado farmers are from the Mt Kenya
region and introducing the tax will lower their earnings.
This and
his advocacy of the ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling policy’ has made him fall
out with his boss who opposes the policy, saying this will disenfranchise other
regions in the country.
Ruto and
his men are of the idea that the national resources should be shared based on
land size and not on population.
