Pathetic working conditions at ORBIT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES along Mombasa Road exposed after employees were exposed to toxic gases.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - A disgruntled employee has exposed pathetic working conditions at Orbits Chemical Industries after employees were reportedly exposed to toxic gases on 20th May 2024.
The victims were denied medical attention
despite being exposed to the toxic gases.
The affected employees have also been gagged
from speaking to the media about the incident.
I am
writing to bring to your attention a concerning situation involving a company
that has neglected the health and safety of its employees. Employees at ORBIT
CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES Ltd Mombasa road were exposed to toxic gases yesterday on
20th/05/2024, specifically sulfur trioxide (SO3), without appropriate medical
attention or concern from management.
Several
employees at the company were exposed to sulfur trioxide gas due to inadequate
safety measures and equipment failure. Despite the severity of the situation,
the company management has failed to take prompt action to ensure the affected
employees receive proper medical care.
Shockingly,
instead of addressing the issue and providing necessary assistance, management
has resorted to threats and intimidation tactics to silence employees from
speaking out about the incident with them(management )finding a secure place to
sit at and away from the fumes.
It
is deeply troubling that Company is disregarding the health and safety of its
workforce and actively discouraging employees from seeking medical help after
exposure to hazardous substances. Such negligence poses a significant risk not
only to the affected individuals but also to the surrounding community and
environment.
As
our only hopes kindly help us EXPOSE this company, so that the Health
Regulation Board gets aware & conduct a thorough investigation into the
practices of this company regarding employee health and safety.
Immediate intervention is needed to ensure
that affected employees receive appropriate medical attention and that
necessary measures are implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.
I appreciate your attention to this matter
The
