Super Bowl winner BASHAUD BREELAND arrested on drug, assault charges in second incident in a year







Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Bashaud Breeland, a Super Bowl-winning cornerback with the Chiefs in 2020, was arrested on a litany of charges in Charlotte, USA for the second time in a year.

The 31-year-old allegedly assaulted police officers responding to a drug call on Saturday in which they discovered narcotics.

Among the reported drugs found were several containers of what appeared to be marijuana, a plastic bag with mushrooms, five bottles of promethazine hydrochloride — a sedative used to treat motion sickness, and dihydrocodeine bitartrate, an opioid pain reliever, according to the Charlotte Observer.

There were also multiple firearms found according to the reports.

Breeland now faces felony drug charges, two misdemeanor charges of assaulting a government official, one for misdemeanor resisting arrest and two misdemeanors of injury to personal property (an earpiece and a CMPD uniform) according to jail records viewed by The Post.

The crime is Breeland’s second in less than a year after he was found in August 2023 with a stolen Mercedez-Benz SUV, eight firearms, 62 grams of mushrooms and over five pounds of marijuana.

Breeland, an eight-year NFL veteran was arrested in South Carolina in 2020 in an incident in which he resisted being put into handcuffs and had a gun pointed in his face.

Breeland, a star at Clemson from 2010-13, was a fourth-round pick by the then-Washington Redskins in 2014 and left for the Packers in 2018.

He played two seasons with the Chiefs, making an interception in a Super Bowl 2020-winning effort.

He last appeared in the NFL in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings.